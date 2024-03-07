Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Maharashtra: 4-year-old child dies after being thrown into drain by juvenile in Nashik, CCTV video surfaces

The video shows the accused throwing the child into the drain before running away from the spot. A case has been registered and the police launched an operation to arrest the 13-year-old accused.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Nashik
Updated on: March 07, 2024 14:31 IST
Maharashtra: Child dies after being thrown into drain by juvenile in Nashik.
Image Source : INDIA TV The whole incident was captured on the CCTV Camera.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old juvenile allegedly threw a 4-year-old child into a drain in Maharashtra's Nasik district. Following this, the child drowned which led to his untimely demise. The victim has been identified as Hasan Malik Hussain. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV Camera. 

Accused fled the spot after committing crime 

The distressing event occurred on March 5 in Datarnagar, Nashik, where the accused juvenile, residing in a correctional home, was reportedly playing with other children. The video shows the accused throwing the child into the drain before running away from the spot. 

WATCH THE CCTV FOOTAGE HERE:

Police register FIR

Meanwhile, authorities at the Pawarwadi police station have registered a case of murder in connection with the incident. Based on the CCTV footage, police have also initiated a search operation to nab the accused. 

