Maharashtra: 4-year-old child dies after being thrown into drain by juvenile in Nashik, CCTV video surfaces

Image Source : INDIA TV The whole incident was captured on the CCTV Camera.

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 13-year-old juvenile allegedly threw a 4-year-old child into a drain in Maharashtra's Nasik district. Following this, the child drowned which led to his untimely demise. The victim has been identified as Hasan Malik Hussain. The whole incident was captured on the CCTV Camera.

Accused fled the spot after committing crime

The distressing event occurred on March 5 in Datarnagar, Nashik, where the accused juvenile, residing in a correctional home, was reportedly playing with other children. The video shows the accused throwing the child into the drain before running away from the spot.

WATCH THE CCTV FOOTAGE HERE:

Police register FIR

Meanwhile, authorities at the Pawarwadi police station have registered a case of murder in connection with the incident. Based on the CCTV footage, police have also initiated a search operation to nab the accused.

