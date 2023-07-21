Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: 6-month-old baby falls out of mother's lap in nearby drain in Mumbai

A heart-wretching incident has come to light in Maharashtra where heavy rains have disrrupted daily life. Heavy rains have caused waterlogging leading to Mumbai's lifeline local trains to come to a standstill.

In a such a situation, a woman was travelling in a local train which had halted near the Ambernath station for almost two hours. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Rushika Pogul was travelling with her father and daughter. Many of the passengers started walking towards Kalyan. Pogul decided to join them and got off the train.

The woman's foot slipped on the banks of the nearby drain leading her to fall down. During this, she handed over the baby girl in her lap to her father. When Rushika's father was trying to take her out by giving her a hand, the girl slipped from her maternal grandfather's lap and fell into the drain.

As soon as this happened, the mother lost her senses and started screaming. The rest of the people present in the train also got down there. When they inquired, they came to know that the 6-month-old innocent girl had slipped and fell into the drain.

The matter was then reported to the GRP. Dombivli police along with GRP started the search. After this help was sought from NDRF. In such a situation, due to darkness, the search operation was stopped till 8 pm. When the search operation was started again on Friday, no clue was found in the search.

When the India TV team spoke, the NDRF told that the search operation has been stopped for the time being. Please tell that many hours have passed since the accident, but till now nothing has been done to anyone. The mother of the innocent girl is still waiting for her daughter.

