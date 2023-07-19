Mumbai: Two persons, including 'ISI agent', arrested in joint operation by Maharashtra & UP ATS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The team raided a place in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and apprehended the duo

In a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, at least two persons including a suspected agent and recruiter of Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) were arrested in Mumbai.

According to an official, the team raided a place in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai and apprehended the duo after getting specific intelligence. The accused were identified as Arman Sayyad (62) and Mohammed Salman Siddiqui (24).

Sayyad, an alleged ISI agent, had recruited Mohammed Salman and both allegedly helped another suspected ISI agent Mohamad Raees, the official said. Raees, a native of Gonda, was arrested by the UP ATS for allegedly providing information about Indian military establishments to his handlers in Pakistan. According to the official, Raees was apprehended following arrests in the Jogeshwari area.

Further details are awaited.

