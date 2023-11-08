Mahadev app row: Mumbai Police files case against 32 people including promoter Saurabh Chandrakar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for the representative purpose

Mahadev betting App: The Mumbai Police registered a case against Mahadev betting app promoter Saurabh Chandrakar on Wednesday. According to sources, a fraud of around Rs 15,000 crore has been done through online betting applications since 2019 till now. Apart from Chandrakar, the police have filed the case against a total of 32 people, including Ravi Uppal and Shubham Soni.

In this case, the FIR has been registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 120 (B) of IPC and sections 66 (C), 66 (F) of the IT Act. The Section 66 (F) of IT that the police have imposed in this case means “Punishment for Cyber ​​Terrorism”. This section is imposed in very few cases and especially in such cases in which the integrity, unity and Security of India are at stake.

Shubham Soni's sensational claim

The betting app's alleged owner Shubham Soni released a video from Dubai in which he made a sensational claim that he gave Rs 508 crore to the CM and his associates. Mahadev app hit headlines after around Rs 5 crore cash was seized by the ED during raids in the election-bound Chhattisgarh. The probe agency had seized around Rs 5 crore from Raipur and Bhilai a few days ago.

Soni claimed that he was the owner of the Mahadev app in the unverified video. He showed his PAN card, Aadhar card and passport in the video message asserting he had started the Mahadev Betting App in the year 2021.

"I had started a small book (online booking) in Bhilai. Money started coming from that book, and lifestyle changed. The neighbours started complaining. The matter started coming to light and the boys (workers) started being caught (by the police). Then I came in contact with one - 'Verma ji' and I started giving him Rs 10 lakh per month as protection money," he was heard saying in the video.

Govt blocks illegal betting platforms

Earlier on November 5, the Centre issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, on the Enforcement Directorate's request, an official statement said. The action of banning the 22 illegal betting platforms follows investigations conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations.

