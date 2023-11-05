'I gave Rs 508 crore to Baghel, his aides', claims Mahadev app case accused, Chhattisgarh CM reacts to video

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mahadev Betting App case accused Shubham Soni and CM Bhupesh Baghel

Mahadev Betting App row: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's troubles in the Mahadev Betting App case snowballed after the betting app's alleged owner Shubham Soni released a video from Dubai in which he made a sensational claim that he gave Rs 508 crore to the CM and his associtates. Mahadev app hit headlines after around Rs 5 crore cash was seized by the ED during raids in the election-bound Chhattisgarh. ED had seized around Rs 5 crore from Raipur and Bhilai a few days ago.

CM Baghel reacts to the video

However, hours after the video of the accused surfaced, the CM took to X to reject all the allegations.

He wrote on X, "Today some news channels have shown a video in which a person is claiming that he met me and I assured him of protection and also suggested him to go to Dubai and do business. I wonder on what basis are all the responsible TV channels running the statement of an unknown person? Just because my name is in it? Is this not a case of defamation? It is no mystery why and how this video has come and it is also not difficult to understand that such a statement has been issued at the time of elections only to benefit the BJP."

Who is Shubham Soni?

Soni claimed that he was the owner of Mahadev app in the unverified video. He showed his PAN card, Aadhar card and passport in the video message asserting he had started the Mahadev Betting App in the year 2021.

"I had started a small book (online booking) in Bhilai. Money started coming from that book, and lifestyle changed. The neighbours started complaining. The matter started coming to light and the boys (workers) started being caught (by the police). Then I came in contact with one - 'Verma ji' and I started giving him Rs 10 lakh per month as protection money," he heard saying in the video.

I went to Dubai on the request of Baghel, claims Soni

He claimed, "It went well for a few months, but after that, the same thing started happening again. After this I complained to Verma ji, and he said to come to Raipur, he will arrange a meeting with higher authority. After this, he arranged my meeting with CM Baghel. In the meeting, he said that I should go to Dubai and meet people there and focus on the work. I went there, but then there was a problem, my boys were caught again. I came to Raipur and then through Verma ji and Girish Tiwari, I met SP Prashant at that time. Met Agarwal."

'I have given Rs 508 crore to CM till now'

Soni claimed in the video that after this Prashant arranged a call with CM Baghel on the phone.

"During the call, the CM asked me how could I become a boss whereas he only sent me to Dubai to do business. After which he said to talk to Prashant. He will explain to me how and what to do now. After this Prashant ji asked me to give money and I gave money to whoever he told me and as much he asked," he added.

Centre orders blocking 22 illegal betting apps, including Mahadev

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

