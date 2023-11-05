Centre orders blocking 22 illegal betting apps, including Mahadev amid ED's probe in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Around 508 crore in cash was recovered by the ED in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro.

The development comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a probe against illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app’s unlawful operations.

Earlier, ED seized huge cash around Rs 508 crore in Chhattisgarh. The probe agency, reportedly said that the money was sent by the Mahadev app promoters to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel which triggered a political stir in the state.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a Constable in the Chhattisgarh Police force and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for commission of the offence of Money laundering u/s 3, punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002, the press release by MeitY read.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar targets state government

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Chhattisgarh government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State government while they have been investigating it for the last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented the Chhattisgarh government from making similar requests.”

