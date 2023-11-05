Rajasthan: BJP leader Sandeep Dayama's primary membership cancelled over controversial statements

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/SANDEEP DAYAMA BJP leader Sandeep Dayama during his rally.

The troubles for BJP leader Sandeep Dayama have escalated as the party has terminated his primary membership due to his involvement in making controversial statements. Sandeep Dayama had contested as a BJP candidate from the Tijara constituency in Rajasthan in 2018 but lost to BSP candidate Sandeep Yadav. This time, he was among the leaders seeking a ticket. However, Sandeep Dayama's inclusion in the list of ticket-seekers sparked controversy. During Yogi Adityanath's rally held in Tijara, Sandeep Dayama delivered a speech in which he made contentious remarks about mosques and gurdwaras, causing opposition.

The decision to remove Dayma from the party ranks was officially announced by Onkar Singh Lakhawat, the chairman of the Rajasthan BJP's disciplinary committee. Lakhawat stated, "Sandeep Dayma has been expelled from the party on the direction of the state president for making a statement against the ideology of the party."

The controversy arose after Dayma's remarks during the rally in Tijara, which coincided with the filing of nomination papers by BJP candidate Baba Balaknath for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly polls scheduled for November 25. Dayma's comments were met with widespread criticism, ultimately leading to his expulsion from the party.

Widening opposition compelled Sandeep Dayama to apologize to the Sikh community. However, despite his apology, the matter continued to escalate. Observing the growing controversy, the party took action.

Omkar Singh Lakhawat, the President of the State Discipline Committee, canceled Sandeep Dayama's primary membership due to his involvement in making controversial statements.

Polling to take place on November 25

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (EC) announced that Rajasthan will go to the polls on November 25, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Meanwhile, the state will witness polling in a single phase. Rajasthan has 200 total seats. In Rajasthan, which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 25, anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, when the BJP came to power after a stint of President’s rule, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

