Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares first list of 8 candidates in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi on Wednesday declared its first list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. It also announced that it is supporting the Congress candidate from Nagpur.

The Maharashtra State Committee of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi met on Tuesday in Akola under the residentship of Rekha Thakur. The meeting was attended by VBA Maharashtra Vice-President Shri Siddharth Mokle and Mahila Aaghadi General Secretary Smt. Arundhati Shirsat in-person. Other members of the Committee joined via an internet conference call.

The State Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of Maharashtra.

The candidates are: