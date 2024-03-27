Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares first list of 8 candidates in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar's VBA declares first list of 8 candidates in Maharashtra

Despite the efforts, Ambedkar and three MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) - failed to reach a consensus over seat-sharing.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: March 27, 2024 14:02 IST
Prakash Ambedkar
Image Source : PTI Prakash Ambedkar

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi on Wednesday declared its first list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. It also announced that it is supporting the Congress candidate from Nagpur.

The Maharashtra State Committee of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi met on Tuesday in Akola under the residentship of Rekha Thakur. The meeting was attended by VBA Maharashtra Vice-President Shri Siddharth Mokle and Mahila Aaghadi General Secretary Smt. Arundhati Shirsat in-person. Other members of the Committee joined via an internet conference call.

The State Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of Maharashtra.

The candidates are: 

Related Stories
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar loyalist Bajarang Sonawane joins Sharad Pawar camp ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar loyalist Bajarang Sonawane joins Sharad Pawar camp ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Calling PM Modi Aurangzeb anti-national, people will teach them a lesson: Eknath Shinde slams Oppn

Calling PM Modi Aurangzeb anti-national, people will teach them a lesson: Eknath Shinde slams Oppn

Maharashtra: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 17 Lok Sabha candidates, fields Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai

Maharashtra: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 17 Lok Sabha candidates, fields Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai

  • Akola: Prakash Ambedkar
  • Bhandara-Gondia: Sanjay Kevat
  • Gadchiroli-Chemur: Hitesh Mandvi
  • Chandrapur: Rajesh Bele
  • Buldhana: Vasant Magar
  • Amravati: Prajatak Peelwan
  • Wardha: Rajendra Salunkhe
  • Yavatmal-Washim: Khemsing Pawar
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement