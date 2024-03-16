Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray's MNS may join NDA, demands South Mumbai seat from BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) MNS chief Raj Thackeray with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Raj Thackeray-led MNS may joined the BJP-led NDA soon ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, sources said on Saturday (March 16). Discussions over the alliance are in their final stages. The MNS chief has demanded the South Mumbai seat for the party. His party will join the NDA only after gettig at least one seat, sources added.

"Raj Thackeray may join NDA. The discussion of Raj Thackeray joining NDA is in the final stages. MNS President demanding to give MNS candidate for South Mumbai seat. The name of Rahul Narvekar from BJP is already being discussed on this seat. There is no decision from BJP yet on Raj Thackeray's demand. Raj Thackeray will join NDA only after getting at least one seat. Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had declared Arvind Sawant as the party candidate from South Mumbai," sources said.

Both parties are believers of the Hindutva ideology and are inclined for a coalition. Thackeray's party has a hold in Mumbai as the MNS garners about 7 to 8 percent of the votes in the elections, hence, if the NDA succeeds in bringing him onboard, it will help BJP in the capital city.

The ruling alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group), and NCP (Ajit Pawar's group).

The Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule will be announced on Saturday at 3 pm by the Election Commission.

ALSO READ | What happened in 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha Elections? Details inside

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi launches 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' campaign song | WATCH