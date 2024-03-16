Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi launches 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' campaign song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Campaign song by BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 16) launched the song 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister has been using the slogan in his election rallies this time - Mai bhai Modi ka parivar'.

This came in response to RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remark on PM Modi that he has no family.

The BJP leaders launched a campaign under which all of them, including the Union Ministers, changed the X handle names to (Modi Ka Parivar) in solidarity with the Prime Minister and in a message to the Opposition.