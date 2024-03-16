Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi launches 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' campaign song | WATCH

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi launches 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' campaign song | WATCH

PM Narendra Modi launched the 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' campaign song of the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections. The song stems from the Prime Minister's slogan used in the election rallies this time - 'Mai Modi Ka Parivar'.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 10:05 IST
BJP, Narendra Modi, Mai Modi Ka parivar hoon song, Lok Sabha elections 2024
Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI Campaign song by BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 16) launched the song 'Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister has been using the slogan in his election rallies this time - Mai bhai Modi ka parivar'.

This came in response to RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remark on PM Modi that he has no family.

The BJP leaders launched a campaign under which all of them, including the Union Ministers, changed the X handle names to (Modi Ka Parivar) in solidarity with the Prime Minister and in a message to the Opposition.

