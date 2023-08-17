BREAKING: IndiGo pilot dies after collapsing at boarding gate of Nagpur airport in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IndiGo airlines

In a tragic incident, an IndiGo pilot died after collapsing near a boarding gate at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Captain Manoj Subramanyam who was 40 years old. According to officials, Subramanyam was immediately rushed to KIMS-Kingsway Hospital but his life could not be saved.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Aejaz Shami said prima facie it looks like the pilot lost his life due to "sudden cardiac arrest." He further said that the pilot was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said that the 40-year-old pilot who was going to operate the airline's Nagpur-Pune flight collapsed around 12 noon while sitting in the security hold area.

IndiGo releases a statement

"We are saddened at the passing of one of our pilots in Nagpur earlier today. He took unwell at Nagpur airport and was rushed to the hospital where he unfortunately passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," IndiGo said in a statement.

More details are awaited...