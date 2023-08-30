'Britishers were doing development too...': Uddhav's dig at Modi govt ahead of I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders addresses media in Mumbai

Lok Sabha 2024: Ahead of the third meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Opposition leaders in Mumbai on Wednesday said that they have come together to bring a positive change in the country and fight against dictatorship.

Members of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc will meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to further consolidate their alliance and discuss key issues in view of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at the Modi government saying that Britishers were doing development too in the country... but we want freedom as well as development.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that as and when more meetings of their alliance will take place, the price of LPG cylinder will decrease further and there will be a time when it will be free.

He said that all the opposition leaders have come together to bring positive change, and development in the country.

More to follow...