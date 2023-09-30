WATCH: Major fire breaks out at gaming zone in Nagpur, firefighting operations underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the spot

A major fire broke out at a gaming zone in Xplore, Nagpur's biggest Entertainment Park on Saturday. The fire was caused by an alleged short circuit. The fire was so massive that within no time all the items that came in the fire were burnt to ashes.

Firefighting operations underway

As soon as the fire department received the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot. Six vehicles have reached the location and are making efforts to control the fire.

On Saturday, the kids' play area of the premises was engulfed in flames. Though the exact reason behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately, however, the initial investigation indicates that there was a short circuit, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. There was a stir due to fire at gaming Zone of MIDC Hingna, Nagpur.

Fire due to short circuit

According to the information received from the fire department, a preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, the immediate focus is on containing and extinguishing the fire. Further investigation into the exact cause will follow once the fire is under control.

