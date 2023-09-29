Friday, September 29, 2023
     
Watch | Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Azadpur vegetable market

New Delhi: According to reports, no casualties have been reported till now and the cooling process is underway after the fire was brought under control.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @bhagya_luxmi New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2023 18:49 IST
Fire breaks out in Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi
Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out in Azadpur vegetable market of Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Asia's largest wholesale vegetable market Azadpur Mandi on Friday. As of now, no casualties have been reported. According to officials, after receiving information about the fire a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

A call was received at 5.20 pm about the blaze and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.30 pm, the officials said. There were no immediate reports of any casualty in the incident.

 

