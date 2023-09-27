Fire breaks out at PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, all girls rescued

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Fire brigade vehicles at the spot to douse the fire

A fire broke out at a girls' PG hostel in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Signature Apartment in Mukherjee Nagar, said officials.

According to initial reports, several students were present in the hostel when the incident happened. The officials conducted rescue operations to rescue trapped girls from the building.

Officials said 35 girls have been rescued safely and the fire was doused completely.

"The fire is completely extinguished, there were around 35 girls and all are safe, it seems the fire started from the meter board installed near the staircase and spread to the upper floors of the building which has only 1 staircase," the officials said.

Soon after the news about the fire incident in the dense city which is considered a hub of education, fire tenders rushed to the location to douse the fire.

"A fire call has been received from Singuature apartment, Mukherjee Nagar. A total 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the site, some girls are trapped in the building, more details are awaited," said the Delhi Fire Service officials.

According to the fire department, the information was received at 7.47 pm, following which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.