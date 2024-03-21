Back-to-back earthquakes strike Maharashtra's Hingoli district within 10 minutes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The two quakes were of magnitude 4.5 and 3.6 on the Richter scale respectively.

Earthquakes in Maharashtra: Two back-to-back earthquakes jolted Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Thursday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the first tremors were felt at around 6:08 am which was of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the second tremors were felt 10 minutes later at around 6:19 am which was of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale.

First quake at 6:08 am

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India (sic)," National Center for Seismology posted on X.

Second quake at 6:19 am

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra (sic)," the agency wrote in another post.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.

