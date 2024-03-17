Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Earthquake of 4.5 strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan at 7:59 pm today, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Sunday.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, " Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-03-2024, 19:59:23 IST, Lat: 36.66 & Long: 71.43, Depth: 169 Km ,Region: Afghanistan."

Earlier, the United Nations said that Afghanistan needed more than USD 400 million to recover from an earthquake that shook the nation on last October killing around 2,000 people.

The magnitude 6.3 quake on October 7, one of the most destructive in the country's recent history, flattened entire villages in Herat province and also left thousands injured and homeless. Months on, survivors are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

In a new UN report, released together with the World Bank, the European Union and the Asian Development Bank, estimated there is "an urgent need for USD 402.9 million to support the critical recovery and reconstruction efforts in the province.”

