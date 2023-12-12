Disha Salian suicide case: Mumbai Police to form SIT today to probe death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA_SALIAN_UNIVERSE Disha Salian

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up today (December 12) to probe the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under suspicious circumstances. Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020, a few days before Rajput's alleged suicide.

The Additional Chief Secretary Home Sujata Saunik issued the orders for the investigation to the state government, which in turn asked the Mumbai Police to launch the probe. The SIT will be established under the leadership of Additional Commissioner North Region.

Earlier, many Shinde camp MLAs demanded that Thackeray be investigated in the Disha Salian suicide case. The BJP had even alleged that the Disha Salian death case was suppressed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Uddhav Thackeray.

Give us justice

The parents of Salian had written to then President Ram Nath Kovind seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, his MLA son Nitesh and others for allegedly spreading fake news about the circumstances of their daughter's death and defaming the family.

Satish Salian and Vasanti Salian, Disha's father and mother, also said if they did not get justice, they would be left with no other alternative but to end their lives. They also demanded that defamatory content about their daughter's death be expunged from all media platforms.

ALSO READ | Sushant Rajput, Disha Salian murder case: 'Ready to leave politics if...,' says Rahul Kanal | VIDEO

ALSO READ | Disha Salian murder: BJP demands narco test for Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray