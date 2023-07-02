Sushant Rajput, Disha Salian murder case: 'Ready to leave politics if...,' says Rahul Kanal | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sushant Rajput, Disha Salian murder case: 'Ready to leave politics if...,' says Rahul Kanal

Maharashtra : On the day after joining the Eknath Shinde faction, the Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal gave a controversial statement on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian case. The close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray, (Kanal) said that he is ready to leave politics if his name will come up in the involvement in the murder of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. He also asserted that he had requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in the alleged murder case of both Rajput and Salian.

Kanal on Sushant, Disha death case

"I have requested CM Eknath Shinde to conduct a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder case...And if my name comes up in it (involvement in the murder) I am ready to leave politics," said Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray.

“Tomorrow if people say that I have joined you because of (actor) Sushant Singh Rajput or (his ex-manager) Disha Salian case. So I want to tell you with folded hands that please investigate it," Kanal said. “If my name crops up then you can whip me with your shoes. There is a need for a detailed investigation and I can go anywhere for this,” he added.

Kanal joined Shinde faction

In a fresh jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Yuva Sena, Rahul Kanal- a close friend of MLA Aaditya Thackeray- joined the ruling ally Shiv Sena today (July 1). He joined Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday. After switching the party, Kanal also demanded a detailed probe into the Disha Salian death case.

Confirming his switch, the Yuva Sena leader told media, "I am going to join the Shinde group along with several fellow workers tomorrow. The joining ceremony is scheduled at 12 noon tomorrow (July 1) in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde."

