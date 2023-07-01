Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal to join CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : RAHUL KANAL (TWITTER) Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena today | DETAILS

Maharashtra politics: In a fresh jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Yuva Sena, Rahul Kanal- a close friend of MLA Aaditya Thackeray- will join the ruling ally Shiv Sena today (July 1). Kanal confirmed the development but declined to elaborate the matter. He will join Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Confirming his switch, the Yuva Sena leader told media, "I am going to join the Shinde group along with several fellow workers tomorrow. The joining ceremony is scheduled at 12 noon tomorrow (July 1) in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde."

Considered a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, Kanal defended his switch claiming that Sena (UBT) chief takes decisions at the behest of a few people and on their advice.

"There is a thing called self-respect...tomorrow more than 1000 workers will join the Shinde group along with me," he told media.

Interestingly, Kanal will dump the Yuva Sena on a day when Aditya Thackeray plans to lead a maha-morcha in south Mumbai to protest against the corruption in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.

A member of the Yuva Sena Core Committee and a Thackeray family friend for years, Kanal had already started dissociating from various party activities and responsibilities for the past couple of months.

Stated to be disgruntled over various issues and 'style of functioning' of some senior leaders, Kanal will follow the footsteps of several young leaders like Samadhan Sarvankar, Siddhesh Kadam, Amey Ghole among others.

Rewarded with a Trusteeship of the Shri Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Kanal was tipped to be given a Sena (UBT) ticket for a coveted Assembly constituency in the western suburbs.

Barely a fortnight ago, another senior leader, Sena (UBT) MLC and Spokesperson Dr. Manisha Kayande had walked out to join the Shiv Sena.



