COVID Scare: Wearing masks mandatory in BMC-run hospitals in Mumbai

Covid19 : Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made wearing of masks mandatory in hospitals run by the government body in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Other than this BMC has also advised employees to wear masks in public places. The decision was taken at a review meeting on the issue of rising covid cases.

Covid cases in Maharashtra

Just a day earlier, Maharashtra recorded 788 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,929 and the death toll to 1,48,459, an official from the state health department said. There has been a rise in infections since Saturday (April 8), when the state recorded 542 cases and 1 fatality.

With 560 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,883. The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 10,059 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,67,04,363, the bulletin stated.

India's rising coronavirus cases

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, the active tally has increased to 35,199.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496).

Mock drills to be conducted across country

A nationwide mock drill will be conducted to take stock of hospital preparedness on April 10 and 11. Both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the mock drill. Officials on Sunday announced that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill.