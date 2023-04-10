Follow us on Image Source : ANI COVID-19: 5,880 new cases recorded in 24 hours; nationwide drill today to check preparedness

Covid-19: India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, the active tally has increased to 35,199. A nationwide mock drill will be conducted to take stock of hospital preparedness on April 10 and 11. Both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the mock drill. Officials on Sunday announced that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit AIIMS, Jhajjar on April 10 to oversee the mock drill.

Death toll

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily positivity rate

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496) The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

