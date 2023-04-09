Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Battle against COVID-19! THESE states roll out major guidelines to combat infection

Battle against Covid-19: Fresh covid-19 cases are brewing troubles in the country. In view of a spike in the fresh infection numbers Centre accompanied by various states and Union Territories are in action mode to combat the issue at the earliest. Recently, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management.

In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring the readiness of hospital infrastructure. Moreover, states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and more are gearing up with important guidelines for the public to fight the infection.

Here are the states that have rolled out major guidelines to combat infection:

Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently urged the Centre to provide fresh stocks of COVID vaccine vials so that administering of jabs, which is currently on hold, could be resumed. He further said, "In Bihar, cases are very few but we are alert, nonetheless. In places like hospitals wearing masks is being reinforced."

Delhi

Delhi government-run hospitals recently carried out mock drills to assess their COVID-19 preparedness, amid a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. Hospitals, polyclinics and dispensaries in Delhi have been instructed by health department authorities to scale up testing amid an upward trend in COVID-19 cases here in the past several days, sources said on Saturday. More than 3,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the city during the March 30-April 7 period.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier in March asked people to take precautions in the wake of a rising number of COVID-19 and influenza infections in the country. Sawant also said the count of coronavirus cases went up slightly in the coastal state. “The state government is monitoring the situation amidst the rise in COVID-19 and influenza cases in the country,” the chief minister said, adding that people will have to take precautions while the government has already issued an advisory.

The Goa government also resumed in-patient testing at state-run hospitals using antigen testing kits.

Haryana

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Haryana government made wearing face m"It has decided that wearing of face mask by the general public at all the public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. is mandatory", reads the statement.

Himachal Pradesh

In view of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the people of the state to follow covid appropriate behaviour and wear masks in crowded places to check the spread of the virus.

Kerala

As COVID-19 cases are increasing in Kerala, Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease. The minister, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in the state, said COVID-19-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

Maharashtra

In view of the rise in COVID-19 and Influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing the mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. The order came into effect immediately. The order was issued by the district collector, Ruchesh Jaivanshi, who also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

Sikkim

The Sikkim government on April 6 issued an advisory asking people to wear a face mask in public places in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country. "Always wear a face mask. Maintain hand hygiene/frequently wash hands. Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places. In case of any symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested", the advisory issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said. The people have also been asked to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, it said.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government made Covid testing mandatory for all international passengers on arrival in the state. The state government also directed the authorities concerned to perform genome sequencing on the samples that have tested positive for coronavirus. "Private and government labs should send all positive Covid samples to the microbiology department at King George's Medical University (KGMU) for whole genome sequencing," said the directive. As per an order issued by the state government, the use of masks is mandatory for all people at crowded places.

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, the government is planning a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 to take stock of hospital preparedness. According to a joint advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) earlier, both public and private health facilities in all districts are expected to participate in the exercise aimed at taking stock of availability of medicines, hospital beds, medical equipment and medical oxygen.

(with input from agencies)

ALSO READ | Covid 19 scare: India logs 5,357 fresh Covid cases; active tally at 32,814

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt makes testing mandatory for international passengers

Latest India News