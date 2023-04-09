Follow us on Image Source : FILE Covid 19 scare: India logs 5,357 fresh Covid cases; active tally at 32,814

Covid19 Cases : India logged 5,357 fresh cases of coronavirus while 11 deaths, Union Health Ministry data informed on Sunday. The active tally now stands at 32,814 cases.

While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616) The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Just a day earlier, the nation logged 6,155 fresh infections while the active tally has witnessed a spike and increased to 31,194.

UP govt makes testing mandatory for international passengers

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, the Uttar Pradesh government made Covid testing mandatory for all international passengers on arrival in the state. The state government also directed the authorities concerned to perform genome sequencing on the samples that have tested positive for coronavirus.

Haryana makes masks mandatory

The Haryana government made wearing face masks mandatory in public places amid a surge in Covid cases, said a bulletin issued by the Haryana Health Department on Saturday.

The statement said, "It is intimated that in a meeting held under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Health Minister, Haryana on 03.04.2023, it has been observed that there is a significant upsurge in the number of COVID cases with an increased positivity rate of COVID-19 infection in the State of Haryana over past few weeks."

Masks mandatory in Kerala for elderly, pregnant women

Health Minister Veena George on Saturday said masks are mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases as it was important to protect the elderly and bedridden patients from the disease.

The minister, after holding a high-level meeting to evaluate the Covid situation in the state, said Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

