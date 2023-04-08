Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 updates: Maharashtra reports 542 fresh cases, Delhi's positivity rate stands over 23 per cent.

COVID-19 updates : Maharashtra today (April 8) recorded 542 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,141 and toll to 1,48,458, an official from the state health department said. There has been a drop in infections since Friday, when the state had recorded 926 cases and three fatalities.

With 668 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,323, leaving the state with 4,360 active cases, the official said. As per the health department's bulletin, Mumbai recorded 207 cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day that the city saw 200 plus infections.

The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 6,651 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,66,94,304, the bulletin stated.

Delhi COVID cases:

Delhi logged 535 fresh Covid cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department. The city had logged 733 Covid cases- the highest in more than seven months- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 620 cases on August 26, 2022. On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality. On Wednesday, the city logged a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months, with 509 people testing positive in a single day. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

Delhi saw 521 cases on Tuesday and one fatality. The positivity rate stood at 15.64 per cent. At present, the city's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,536, according to the bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has risen to 20,13,938. The data showed that 2,321 Covid tests were conducted on Friday.

Corona cases in India:

India has logged 6,155 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The active tally has witnessed a spike and increased to 31,194. According to Union Health Ministry data India's total covid-19 cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259).

The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

