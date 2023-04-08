Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid Spike: 6,155 fresh infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

Covid Spike: India has logged 6,155 fresh covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The active tally has witnessed a spike and increased to 31,194. According to Union Health Ministry data India's total covid-19 cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,51,259).

National covid-19 recovery rate

The death toll climbed to 5,30,954 with 11 deaths, including two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. At 31,194, the active cases comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,89,111, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Review meeting

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a review meeting and advised states to stay alert and be prepared for covid-19 management.



In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Mandaviya stressed to conduct mock drills

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Centre and the states need to continue working in collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for covid-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said. He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

(with inputs from PTI)

