COVID-19: WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other corona variants under monitoring | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring | DETAILS

COVID-19: The Centre today (April 7) told the states and Union territories that currently the World Health Organisation (WHO) is closely tracking one variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5 and six other variants are under monitoring BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16.

During a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually interacted with the health ministers of the states and union territories and advised them to ramp up vaccination of all eligible population, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population group.

It was highlighted that while Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the predominant variant, most of the assigned variants have little or no significant transmissibility, disease severity or immune escape. The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6 per cent in February to 35.8 per cent in March, 2023. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported.

It was also informed that while India has achieved over 90 per cent coverage of primary vaccination, the coverage of precaution dose is very low. In the meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries held virtually, Mandaviya stressed on identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure.

Along with enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he also emphasised on creating awareness about following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The Centre and the states need to continue working in a collaborative spirit as was done during the previous surges for COVID-19 prevention and management, Mandaviya said.

Mock drills in hospitals on April 10, 11:

He also urged the state health ministers to conduct mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11 and review the health preparedness with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.

Earlier, on Wednesday (April 5), COVID empowerment working group also conducted a review routine meeting. Dr VK Paul, Dr Rajiv Bahl, DG, ICMR and other senior health officials attended this meeting. According to the sources, this was a review meeting to know the COVID situation and preparedness in the country.

ALSO READ: Daily Covid cases cross 6000-mark in India, active tally stands at 28,303

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) also attend the meeting. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisation," Mandaviya said on Covid-19 situation in the country.

Last month on March 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review Covid-related situation and public health preparedness in view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases as well as influenza infections.

Five-fold strategy:

PM Modi advised to continue to focus on a five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour, enhance lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases. He also said that mock drills should be conducted regularly to ensure that hospitals are ready for all exigencies.

PM Modi directed officials to enhance whole genome sequencing of positive samples with the designated INSACOG genome sequencing laboratories. "This will support tracking of newer variants, if any, and timely response," the PMO said.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: As Covid cases rise in India, Nitish Kumar urges Centre to provide fresh vaccine stocks

Latest India News