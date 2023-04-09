Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). COVID-19: Maharashtra reports over 780 new cases, fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

Maharashtra COVID-19 updates: Maharashtra today (April 9) recorded 788 new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, which raised the tally of infections to 81,49,929 and death toll to 1,48,459, an official from the state health department said.

There has been a rise in infections since Saturday (April 8), when the state had recorded 542 cases and 1 fatality.

With 560 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries has reached 79,96,883. The only fatality of the day was reported in Amravati city, it said. The fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate is at 98.12 per cent.

As many as 10,059 swab samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 8,67,04,363, the bulletin stated.

India COVID cases:

India logged 5,357 fresh cases of coronavirus while 11 deaths, Union Health Ministry data informed on Sunday. The active tally now stands at 32,814 cases.

While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616) The active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Just a day earlier, the nation logged 6,155 fresh infections while the active tally has witnessed a spike and increased to 31,194.

