Commuters stage protest over train delay at Mumbai suburban section, services disrupted

Traffic on the Central Railway's main line was affected for about 45 minutes on Sunday as commuters agitated at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district adjoining Mumbai over the detention of an express train after the derailment of a goods train, an official said. Four wagons of the goods train derailed on the Panvel-Kalamboli section of Palghar district on Saturday afternoon.

The 12133 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Mangaluru Express was detained due to the goods train derailment ahead, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure said.

Due to the detention of the express train, its passengers agitated at Diva (in Thane district) due to which the main line traffic (CSMT-Kalyan route) also got affected from 9.05 am to 9.50 am, he said. The main line traffic got restored at 9.50 am after the agitation ended, the official said.

Thane Government Railway Police's senior inspector Pandhari Kande claimed railway authorities were planning to divert the train through Pune. The passengers were opposed to it and agitated, he said. The passengers wanted the train to move from Panvel, to which the officials agreed, he said, adding that services have been restored now.

