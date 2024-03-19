Bombay HC sentences life term to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in fake encounter of gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday upheld the trial court's verdict sentencing life imprisonment to former policeman Pradeep Sharma in 2006 fake encounter of gangster Chhota Rajan's close aide Lakhan Bhaiya.

The High Court upheld the trial court's conviction of 12 accused in the November 2006 Lakhanbhaiya fake encounter case.

The trial court had convicted 13 other accused and acquitted Pradeep Sharma, but the HC quashed Pradeep Sharma's acquittal and convicted him based on a chain of evidence.

A total of 13 accused have been convicted by the High Court. Pradeep Sharma is also an accused in the Antilia explosive and Mansukh Hiren murder case.

