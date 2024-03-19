Supreme Court to hear batch of pleas today seeking stay on Citizenship Amendment Rules

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court

CAA: The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions on Tuesday (March 19) seeking direction to the Centre to stay the implementation of the recently-notified Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024, until the petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been decided upon by the top court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra heard the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal who appeared for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), that the Indian citizenship cannot be taken back once it has been granted to migrant Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, so an early hearing into the matter was warranted.

The Centre had notified the CAA rules on March 11, nearly four years after it was passed by the Parliament. The Act aims to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

More to follow...