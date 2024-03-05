Tuesday, March 05, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor Saibaba, five others in Maoist link case

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor Saibaba, five others in Maoist link case

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: March 05, 2024 11:36 IST
Bombay High Court acquits former DU professor Saibaba, five others in Maoist link case
Image Source : PTI Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba.

In a major development, the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case. A bench consisting of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes has overturned the decision of a Nagpur sessions court that convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

The Bombay High Court bench reached this decision after rehearing Saibaba's appeal, following an earlier acquittal by a different bench of the high court on October 14, 2022, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement