Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor Saibaba, five others in Maoist link case

In a major development, the Bombay High Court acquitted former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others in the Maoist link case. A bench consisting of justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes has overturned the decision of a Nagpur sessions court that convicted GN Saibaba and others in 2017.

The Bombay High Court bench reached this decision after rehearing Saibaba's appeal, following an earlier acquittal by a different bench of the high court on October 14, 2022, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.