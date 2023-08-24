Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
Ajit Pawar camp not to use NCP chief Sharad Pawar's photo on any banners and posters, say sources

Sharad Pawar had even threatened to take Ajit Pawar to court over the use of his picture.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed his camp members to no longer use NCP chief and his uncle Sharad Pawar's posters on any banner, poster from now on. The decision was taken after repeated objections from Sharad Yadav himself. The relations between the uncle and his nephew were strained after Ajit Pawar extended his support to the BJP-Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Sources said, Ajit Pawar has now instructed that photos of only his camp leaders will be put on posters and banners. There has been a continuous war of words between both camps over party symbol and 'original NCP.' Sharad Pawar had even threatened to take Ajit Pawar to court over the use of his picture. The NCP chief had said, "They use my photo because they know that their coin is not going to work."

Amid the cold war, political circles were abuzz after a "secret" meeting took place between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at a businessman's residence in Pune a few days back.

Recently, Ajit Pawar and 15 of his MLAs also met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stays united. However, an NCP spokesperson said such meetings would not make a difference since the action of the breakaway group was beyond rectification and had caused a trust deficit.

