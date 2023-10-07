Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks, should he become Chief Minister or not at poll rally? This is how people responded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during an election rally in Dindori, asked people whether he should become CM of the state again or not. The Chief Minister also asked them to respond whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should be voted to power again, at his rally.

Making an election pitch in Dindori, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I want to ask you whether I am running a good government or a bad government. So, should this government move ahead or not? Should Mama (as he is popularly called) become chief minister or not?"

Chouhan further asked the people at his rally whether the BJP should come to power in both Centre and State and also if Narendra Modi should continue as Prime Minister.

Getting a go-ahead from the people, Chouhan said, "So brothers and sisters, let's make a resolution that we will support those who cooperate with us."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan made this pitch a day after Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during an election gathering said that he will not be chief minister again.

After Chouhan's statements on Friday, Congress on Saturday took a dig at the BJP saying Shivraj Singh Chouhan is asking such questions from the people to put pressure on PM Modi who has stopped taking his names in poll rallies.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due to be held in the year end.

