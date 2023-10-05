PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 12,600 crore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed at the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of projects valued at Rs 12,600 crore in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are expected to take place next month. The projects span various sectors, including rail and road infrastructure and a memorial dedicated to Rani Durgavati. One of the notable initiatives is the "Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan," a memorial to honor the Gond queen, Rani Durgavati.

The memorial, located in Jabalpur and costing approximately Rs 100 crore, will feature a 52-foot-tall bronze statue of Rani Durgavati. It will also house a museum showcasing the history of the Gondwana region, including Rani Durgavati's valorous efforts against the Mughals, as well as the culture, cuisine, and lifestyle of the Gond and other tribal communities.

Rani Durgavati memorial: A tribute to the fearless gond queen

Rani Durgavati, who ruled Gondwana in the 16th century, is remembered as a fearless warrior who fought for freedom. As part of the "Housing for All" initiative, PM Modi will inaugurate the "Light House Project" in Indore. Built at a cost of around Rs 128 crore under the "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban," this project will benefit over 1,000 beneficiary families. It employs innovative construction techniques to provide quality homes with basic amenities in a reduced construction timeframe.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for several "Jal Jeevan Mission" projects aimed at providing safe drinking water through individual household tap connections in Mandla, Jabalpur, and Dindori districts, with a total value exceeding Rs 2,350 crore. Additionally, he will dedicate the "Jal Jeevan Mission" project in Seoni district, valued at over Rs 100 crore, to the nation, benefiting approximately 1,575 villages.

Roads and rails

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for road projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore, enhancing road infrastructure in the state. These projects include road upgrades and new connections on key national highways, promoting trade and tourism.

Furthermore, PM Modi will dedicate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,850 crore, including the doubling of rail lines in the Katni-Vijaysota and Marwasgram-Singrauli sections, aiming to improve rail connectivity and boost trade and tourism.

Gas pipeline expansion

The inauguration also includes the Vijaipur-Auraiya-Phulpur Gas Pipeline Project, covering 352 km and constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,750 crore. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Nagpur-Jabalpur section (317 km) of the Mumbai-Nagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline Project, valued at more than Rs 1,100 crore. These gas pipeline projects are expected to provide clean and affordable natural gas to industries and homes, contributing to emissions reduction.

New bottling plant to quench thirst in Jabalpur

Lastly, PM Modi will dedicate a new bottling plant, constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 147 crore, in Jabalpur. The inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony reflects the government's commitment to infrastructure development and enhancing the quality of life for the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

Also read | 'Have not just come to become an MLA...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya hints at bigger role in Madhya Pradesh

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 children fall ill due to food poisoning at Gwalior institute