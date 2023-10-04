Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 children fall ill due to food poisoning at Gwalior institute

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Students get treatment at the hospital

Over 100 children fell ill due to food poisoning at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, said the officials on Wednesday.

All the students complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever along with cold, said the doctor. Doctors started providing immediate treatment at the hospital on the arrival of the students. Some students were experiencing shivering due to the drip, then their drip was stopped.

Superintendent Hospital Gwalior Dr RKS Dhakad said yesterday evening we got the information that this kind of incident (suspected food poisoning) has happened in LNIPE (Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education).

Taking a swift action upon the incident, our staffers started all the preparations and made available beds instantly, he added.

"Approximately 100 children were admitted... Everyone is being treated... Their initial symptoms looked like food poisoning," Dr Dhakad said.

The doctor said we could reach a conclusion only after the food they had was tested.

"By god's grace, there was no loss of lives. One child is serious. He's on the ventilator. Apart from him, 5-6 children are also quite serious... 97 children were admitted in front of me and their age ranges between 18-25 years," he said.

The LNIP management remained silent about students falling ill.

