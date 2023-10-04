Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
'Have not just come to become an MLA...': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya hints at bigger role in Madhya Pradesh

BJP has fielded Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore-1 constituency in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Apart from Kailash, the saffron party named three Union Minister and four MPs in its second list of candidates.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 04, 2023 23:51 IST
BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya
Image Source : PTI BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

Madhya Pradesh elections: BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who will contest from Indore-1 constituency in the upcoming assembly elections, said that he has not just come to become an MLA adding the party will give him some bigger role.

"Let me asusre you that the BJP is going to form the government again... I have not come just to become an MLA... the party will give me some bigger role and when I would be given that... I will do some big work... we have done development and will continue to do so...," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

More to follow...

