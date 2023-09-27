Wednesday, September 27, 2023
     
President Droupadi Murmu visits Madhya Pradesh, attends India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 exhibition in Indore

President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Madhya Pradesh. She will be laying the foundation stone for the new building of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Indore Updated on: September 27, 2023 13:05 IST
Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : ANI President Murmu attends India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 exhibition in Indore

President Droupadi Murmu visited Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to attend different programmes in the state. During her visit, she also attended the India Smart Cities Conclave 2023 exhibition at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present on the occasion. 

In a statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that she will also lay the foundation stone for the new building of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh in Jabalpur. 

More details to follow...

