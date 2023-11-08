PM Modi attacks Nitish Kumar over his birth control remark, says, 'he should be ashamed'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi attacks Nitish Kumar : Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his birth control remark and said that he should be ashamed.

PM Narendra Modi said, "A big leader of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, 'Ghamandiya Gathbandhan' used indecent language for women inside Assembly yesterday. They are not ashamed. No leader of the I.N.D.I,A bloc said a single word against it. People who think like this about women, can they do anything good for you?".

What Nitish Kumar said in state Assembly?

On Tuesday (November 7), speaking on the floor of the Assembly, the Bihar Chief Minister said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse from resulting in pregnancy.

Addressing the Winter Session of the Assembly during a debate on caste census on Tuesday, the CM made bizarre remarks while underlining the need for girls' education to check population growth in the state.

Kumar, in his address to the Assembly, claimed that the fertility rate of the state, which was earlier at 4.3 per cent, has now dropped to 2.9 per cent per a report last year. His remarks drew outrage from the BJP as well as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), who demanded that he tender an unconditional apology.

In a scathing riposte to Bihar Chief Minister, Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai said that the Bihar Chief Minister has lost his "mental stability."

"It's objectionable; Nitish Kumar has lost his mental stability the way he spoke about women. Tejashwi Yadav's statement in its support is also objectionable. Nitish Kumar is no longer worthy of holding the position of CM. You have destroyed the culture of this country. He should apologise and detach himself from politics," Rai said.

