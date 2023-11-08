Nitish Kumar on his bizarre Assembly remarks: 'I apologise and take back my words'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was in the middle of a controversy, because of his bizarre remarks in the Assembly on Wednesday expressed regret. The Bihar chief minister, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, put forward a vivid description in the state assembly while giving 'knowledge' about intimate moments.

The leader's remarks stirred a hornets' nest and started a political uproar.

The Opposition leaders also protested inside Bihar Assembly over CM Nitish Kumar's derogatory words he used to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control. Facing a backlash over his controversial remarks, Nitish Kumar in the Assembly said, "Whatever you are saying, I have given clarification to the press. Yesterday all of you were present, all the decisions were taken with the consent of everyone."

NCW's action

Criticising the remarks, the NCW said it "vehemently condemns the recent statements made by Kumar in the Vidhan Sabha. "Such remarks are not only regressive but also egregiously insensitive to women's rights and choices. Bihar's chief minister should issue an apology to women across the country for these deeply offensive remarks," NCW said on X. The commission's chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded an unequivocal apology from the Bihar chief minister. she said, "Nitish Kumar's words were like dialogues from C-grade films which he spoke in the assembly."

BJP ups the attack

The BJP flayed the CM for his remarks on the importance of women's education to control the population calling those "most misogynistic, vulgar and patriarchal", and demanded his resignation. Union Power Minister RK Singh said, "We feel ashamed that he's our state's CM...I think each person in Bihar must be ashamed that their CM is using such obscene language in the Assembly...It's a third-grade statement...Nitish Kumar has lost his mind."