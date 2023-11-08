NCW writes to Bihar Assembly speaker, seeks action against Nitish Kumar for his 'vulgar' remarks on women

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker seeking action against the Chief Minister over his derogatory remarks in the state Assembly on the role of women in population growth. In addition, the NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma also demanded Kumar's statements to be expunged from Assembly records. This comes a day after Kumar's bizarre statement on population control triggered a row.

What NCW stated in its letter?

In its letter to the Bihar Assembly Speaker, the NCW chairperson stated that it has come across in the electronic media about the crude remarks made inside the Assembly by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar during the tabling of the caste census report. "The Commission strongly condemns and protests the use of such derogatory, vulgar statement made by persons. Therefore, I urge for strong action against the Chief Minister and his statement must be expunged from the records," the latter added.

Nitish Kumar's statement

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style. Following his statement, the Opposition BJP charged Kumar with "bringing shame" to the state's women by speaking of the procreation process in detail.

Bihar CM tenders apology

However, Kumar on Wednesday apologised after he was slammed by the Opposition for making such derogatory remarks in the Assembly. "I apologise and I take back my words...," Kumar said to reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the Legislative Assembly. On Wednesday, the Bihar Assembly was also adjourned till 2 pm, soon after the commencement of proceedings, as the Opposition BJP kept demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

