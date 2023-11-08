Nitish Kumar's awkward population control remarks in Assembly leave BJP woman leader in tears | Viral video

Follow us on Image Source : X Bihar BJP leader Nivedita Singh (L), Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Trending News: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's remarks in the state Assembly on the role of women in population growth have raised a storm with the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tearing into it. BJP leader Nivedita Singh lambasted Kumar, stating his remarks have insulted the women of the entire nation. A video has also gone viral wherein Singh is seen in tears while talking to reporters about the Bihar Chief Minister's remarks and termed it as a 'black day in the Assembly'.

BJP woman leader in tears

"Humanity also felt ashamed after hearing Nitish Kumar ji's disgusting and vile remarks towards women in Bihar Legislative Council. Was there any kind of sex education class going on in the Assembly? The CM was explaining in a very practical way as if such things were happening with him...," Singh stated.

Hitting out at Kumar further, the BJP MLC said that there was not any need to bring this topic to the Assembly. "We had come to the Assembly to hear the CM on the case survey which was supported by us as well. But he (Kumar) changed the whole scenario...This is very objectionable and should be condemned in harshest words...Today (November 6) will be remembered as 'black day' in the history of Bihar legislative Assembly...," Singh remarked.

BJP slams Nitish Kumar

Emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, Kumar on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him. This is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down," he said in a rustic style. Following his statement, the Opposition BJP charged Kumar with "bringing shame" to the state's women by speaking of the procreation process in detail.

