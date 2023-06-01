Chhattisgarh: Sensational love-jihad case comes to light in Raigarh, woman recorded video moments before death

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP: Woman dies while undergoing abortion, kin claim it love-jihad case

Love Jihad case in Chhattisgarh: In an alleged case of love jihad, a woman died suspiciously during treatment on March 8 at SIMS Hospital, Bilaspur. Reports said that the girl was living in a live-in relationship and following her death, kin told that it was a case of love jihad. They also alleged that the woman was forced to an 'unsafe method' of abortion following which she died.

On the basis of their statement, police started their investigation in this regard. "Danish Khan (27) alias Sameer Hasan was in a relationship with the girl. She was in a live-in relationship. After she concieved with a girl child, he forced her to abort. The girl's health deteriorated after being given medicine and she died during treatment," girl's brother alleged who were surrounded by BJP leaders. Culpable homicide (section 304 IPC) was registered against the accused at Chakradharnagar police station. The accused has been arrested.

Girl's brother also said, "She had said that Danish Khan had hidden his identity from her and after getting into a relationship, Danish started pressurising her to follow Islamic religious beliefs and customs. Whe she refused, Danish used to torture her physically and mentally. The brother of the deceased has demanded formation of SIT headed by a High Court judge to investigate the death of his sister."

Meanwhile, a video surfaced of the deceased before she died. However, a video has gone viral in which the woman, who died later, is claiming that she actually gave birth to a child. The woman, who appears to be lying on a hospital bed, is heard saying in the video,"Sir, main ek confession aur karna chahungi...uske saath rahte rahte mera ek baby hua...wo bhi do din mere saath rha. (Sir, I want to confess one more thing. I gave birth to a baby while I was in relationship with Danish. The baby was with me for a couple of days)."