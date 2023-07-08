Madhya Pradesh: Youth forced to lick feet, assaulted in running car in Gwalior | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A man was forced to lick feet and assaulted in running car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior news: After Sidhi urination incident, another disturbing video has surfaced on social media in which a group of youths were seen assaulting a man and forcing him to lick the feet in a running car in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

The incident occurred in the Dabra area of the district last month on June 23 (Friday) but the video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday (July 7).

In the viral video, it could be seen that the accused were beating the victim fiercely in the moving car and abusing him. The victim was also forced to lick the accused's feet. Besides, it could also be heard that the accused asked the victim to say Golu Gurjar is his father. Both the accused and the victim are said to be residents of Dabra. When the police came to know about the matter, they swung into action, registered a case and arrested two accused in the matter so far.

Gwalior SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police), Rajesh Singh Chandel said, "A video of assaulting youth in an inhuman manner had come to the fore on Friday evening. After which we collected complete information about the matter. The complainant, Karan Goswami lodged a complaint in the matter."

On June 23, four accused took the victim Karan Goshwani and Mohsin Khan in a car and assaulted them. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the four accused at Dabra police station under IPC section 365 and assault into the matter. The police also arrested two accused and they were being interrogated, SSP added.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "A case was registered on the complaint of the victim, two persons have also been arrested in the matter."

Notably, in a viral video of the Sidhi urination incident, the accused Pravesh Shukla (30) was seen urinating on the face of the victim Dashmat Rawat. Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media, CM Shivraj Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including slapping the National Security Act (NSA) on the accused.

The accused, Shukla was arrested and was booked under the NSA. An order in this regard was issued by Sidhi Collector, Saket Malviya, and the accused was sent to Central Jail Rewa. The accused's illegal construction was also demolished by the local administration.

(With ANI inputs)

