Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia dances with tribal community in Simrod village | VIDEO

Jyotiraditya Scindia meets with tribal community in Simrod village of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh news : Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed along with the tribal community in Guna district. Scindia shakes a leg during a tribal conference in Simrod village today (July 7).

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has hit the headlines ahead of the state assembly polls which are scheduled to be held at the end of this year by making a remark that he cannot keep workers with him by tying handcuffs.

Scindia made the remark while addressing the media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday. After addressing a public meeting in Pichor and Kolaras of the district, the union minister interacted with the media persons.

When asked, what is the reason that the people associated with him (Scindia) from the time of his late father Madhavrao Scindia are leaving his side, Scindia said, "People will come and go to do politics in their life. If you (referring to workers associated with him) want to go somewhere then go. Coming and going is not a new thing. I cannot keep anyone (workers) with me by tying handcuffs. My best wishes are with them (workers). The Scindia family does not bear ill will towards anyone."

Recently, the former Shivpuri district Congress President Baijnath Singh Yadav who was working with Scindia in Kolaras area of the district rejoined the Congress party along with his several workers.Besides, one more Schinda's aide Rakesh Gupta, who was associated with the trader class also left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and returned to the Congress party along with his workers.

Notably, Scindia is on a three day visit to Gwalior-Chambal region and from Thursday (July 6).

(With ANI inputs)

