Imphal airport's name 'wrongly printed' on Air India tickets; MLA writes to Scindia urging for inquiry

Imphal airport news: An incident of "gross error" in printing the name of Imphal airport in a few tickets on an Air India flight surfaced on various social media platforms on Wednesday. This prompted Manipur MLA RK Imo Singh to write Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, urging him to initiate a probe into the incident.

In his letter to Scindia, the MLA said a few Air India tickets mentioned "the ATO office of Imphal, Manipur as Air India, ATO Imphal Airport, Lamka". "This is totally unacceptable on the part of Air India to have made this gross error and act of negligence/conspiracy to have altered the name from Imphal to Lamka in the official ticket," he stated, as per news agency PTI.

The MLA said that since Imphal, the state's capital, is home to the only airport in Manipur, there can be no error of judgement that an adjoining airport name was mistakenly tagged.

Manipur MLA calls for inquiry into matter

"I urge you to kindly look into this matter seriously and ensure that the original name of the ATO stands corrected in the tickets of Air India and such acts are never repeated in future again. I also request you to investigate and take appropriate action against the officials of Air India and any other officials involved from any organisation/ government, in making such alterations by initiating a time-bound enquiry and also ensure that adequate punishment is given to those involved so that it is never repeated again," the letter read.

'Website was hacked'

However, sources privy to the development claimed the name of the Imphal airport was "wrongly" printed on a few tickets owing to the change of the platform from where the website is hosted. It should be noted here that the MLA's letter came after a picture went viral on social media, showing Imphal airport as Lamka. Following this, a group in Manipur claimed that the website was hacked by a rival group.

