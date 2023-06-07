'Should also be a part of their social objective': Jyotiraditya Scindia to airlines on ticket prices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks on ticket pricing.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday emphasised on rationality when it comes to air ticket prices saying we cannot have prices that are way beyond what should rationally be done.

"We must make sure that the maximum prices are within a certain limit and we have conveyed that message very clearly to the airlines. We cannot have prices that are way beyond what should rationally be done, specifically when we have certain instances take place such as the Go First situation or other calamities or extenuating circumstances," he added.

He asserts airlines must be proactive in terms of monitoring their prices as opposed to being reactive after the Ministry or DGCA steps in because that should also be a part of their social objective. And that message has been conveyed very clearly, Scindia added.

Take the risk: Scindia urges domestic airlines

Earlier in the last month, Scindia urged domestic airlines to help set up an international civil aviation hub in India and emphasised the need for having more wide-body planes to have point-to-point international services for passengers.

"Margins are slim, revenues are slim but airlines are comfortable competing on the domestic side because volatility is low. The minute you go to the international side, the revenues are high...but the volatility is much greater. I plead to the airlines to take the risk, face volatility because India's flag has to fly in the international airspace," Scindia said.

Speaking at industry body CII's annual session in the national capital, the minister also stressed the need for having more wide-body aircraft in the fleets of domestic carriers for making an international civil aviation hub in the country.

(With agencies inputs)

