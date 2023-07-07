Madhya Pradesh: Sarpanch thrashes elderly man with slippers in Rewa district | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sarpanch thrashes elderly man

Madhya Pradesh: A few days after the Sidhi urination case in Madhya Pradesh, another video is doing rounds on social media which has sent shockwaves through the country. In the heartbreaking video, a Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Dihiya of Narsinghpur district, identified as Dinesh Yadav, was seen thrashing an elderly man with slippers in Rewa district. Taking cognisance of the viral clip, the police claimed that it is a two-year-old footage. However, a case has been registered against the Sarpanch and he has been taken into custody.

The two-year-old video went viral

According to reports, this viral video is from the Govindgarh area of Rewa district. Rewa's Additional SP Anil Sonkar said that a video has come to the notice of the police through social media in which a person is seen thrashing another person with slippers. The matter was investigated as soon as it came to notice. Initial investigation revealed that the video is two years old. He told that on December 9, 2021, a case was registered in Govindgarh police station on the report of complainant Pramod Kumar Singh.

As per the police, the victim has been identified as Santosh Singh, who earlier demolished a building. As per the reports, the building was under the supervision of the accused Dinesh Kumar Yadav. Angered by the act of Singh, Dinesh Yadav thrashed him with slippers. After this, a case was registered against Santosh at the local police station. Moreover, no case was lodged against Dinesh Kumar Yadav for thrashing Santosh Yadav.

Dinesh Yadav was taken into custody

Police said when this video of the old case surfaced, taking cognizance of it, the complainant Santosh Singh Karchuli (the person who was beaten up) was summoned and a case was registered against the accused in Govindgarh police station, crime number 205/23, section 294, 323, 506, 34 IPC. The accused has been taken into custody and its investigation is on.

(Report - Ashok Mishra)