Madhya Pradesh: 12 students injured as school bus overturns near Mhow town

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 12 students injured as school bus overturns near Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh: At least twelve students were injured after a private school bus overturned near Mhow town in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. According to police, the incident occurred when the bus carrying students was going from Indore to Maheshwar. Four of the students have been reported critically injured in the incident, after which, they were referred to Indore.

Eight buses of an Indore-based private school were going to Maheshwar via Mhow and Jaam Ghat on Sunday morning, Badgonda police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said.

Driver lost control of the wheels

At around 9 am, when the buses were passing through Jaam Ghat, the driver of one of the buses lost control over the wheels at a sharp curve, he said. The bus overturned, resulting in injuries to 12 students of classes 10 and 12, he said.

Four students were critically injured and referred to Indore. They were undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the official said.

The spot where the accident took place falls under Mandleshwar police station limits in Khargone district, but looking at the urgency of the situation, the Badgonda police (from Indore district) rescued the students and took them to hospital, he said. Thereafter, the case was transferred to the Mandleshwar police, the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)