Ram Temple inauguration: Madhya Pradesh govt declares January 22 as dry day

Madhya Pradesh government has announced a dry day in the state on January 22 when the Ram Temple inauguration will take place. Under this, shops selling liquor or intoxicating substances will remain shut for the day.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state... Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day."

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan government had declared a dry day in the state. Liquor shops and bars will remain closed across the state on the day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple.

Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Assam and Uttarakhand have also declared a dry day in the state in view of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

